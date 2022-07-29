Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of DY stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.44. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.17.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.
Dycom Industries Profile
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dycom Industries (DY)
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.