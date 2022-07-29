Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Kennametal worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Kennametal Trading Up 2.5 %

KMT opened at $26.10 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.