Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after acquiring an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.15 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.20 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

