Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,467,000 after buying an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,069 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on K shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $67.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

