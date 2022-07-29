Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $2.28 Million in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of UMH Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in UMH Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in UMH Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in UMH Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in UMH Properties by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:UMH opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point set a $26.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,365 shares in the company, valued at $326,635.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,115 shares of company stock worth $116,219 over the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

