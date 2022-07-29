Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,489,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,163,000 after buying an additional 1,772,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,564,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,078,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,670,000 after buying an additional 411,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,042,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,656,000 after buying an additional 343,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR Announces Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

