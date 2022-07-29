Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,728 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

