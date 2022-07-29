Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $380.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.43 and its 200 day moving average is $386.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

