Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Graham worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GHC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Graham by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 299,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graham by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Graham by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Graham by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $597.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $577.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $533.77 and a twelve month high of $675.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graham’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

