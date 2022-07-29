Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.