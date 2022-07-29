Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,061 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,899. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,647,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

