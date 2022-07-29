Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,530,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 988.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.89 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.