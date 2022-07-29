Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 19.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Incyte by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 393,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after purchasing an additional 113,225 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

