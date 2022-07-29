Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of CareDx worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareDx by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,368,000 after purchasing an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 34.6% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $24.36 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $89.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

