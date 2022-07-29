Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,018 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Xerox worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,125,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,428,000 after acquiring an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 72,693 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xerox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xerox by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,049,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Xerox in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.70. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.33%.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other Xerox news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,373.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

