Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,864 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

