Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 504,362 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 504,362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Coeur Mining worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.85 million, a P/E ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.80. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.30.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

