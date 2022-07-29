Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 788,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

