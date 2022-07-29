National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 117 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

Shares of SRE opened at $163.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

