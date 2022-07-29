National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 161 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INSP. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,279,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

