National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after buying an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,789,000 after buying an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,287,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,713,000 after buying an additional 95,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

