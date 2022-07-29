National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 240,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

