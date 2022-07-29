National Asset Management Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Watsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 28,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $263.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.54 and its 200 day moving average is $269.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.40.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

