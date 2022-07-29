National Asset Management Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,707,321.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,601 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $41.63 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

