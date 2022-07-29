National Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,081 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BST. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 166,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BST opened at $35.99 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

