National Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,370 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $179.20 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 124.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $195.00 target price on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.