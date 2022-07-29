National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,619,000 after purchasing an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 67,396 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 447,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $159.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.65 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

