National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,065 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,620,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 736,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 137,252 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 129,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.