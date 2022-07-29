National Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SHYD opened at $23.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.25. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $25.66.

