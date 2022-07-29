National Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $143.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.57.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

