National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5,593.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

CGW stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $60.96.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

