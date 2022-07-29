National Asset Management Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,298.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,203.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,345.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

