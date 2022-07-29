National Asset Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of MamaMancini’s worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MamaMancini’s by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

MMMB stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.27. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

