National Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $163.20. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $136.92 and a one year high of $187.02.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

