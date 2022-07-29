National Asset Management Inc. Has $413,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 362,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $156.23 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.89 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27.

