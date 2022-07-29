National Asset Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,506,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 11,632.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 356,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after purchasing an additional 353,151 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 230,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get Westlake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $1,142,781.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE WLK opened at $94.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. Westlake Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.