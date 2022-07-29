National Asset Management Inc. Has $428,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.