National Asset Management Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graco Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $65.69 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.74%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.