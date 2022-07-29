National Asset Management Inc. Has $451,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 788.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,141,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

VEEV opened at $222.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.83 and its 200-day moving average is $199.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

