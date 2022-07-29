National Asset Management Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidus Investment worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 138.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDUS. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

