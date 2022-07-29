National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $107.39 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.