National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $408,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.21.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

