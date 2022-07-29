National Asset Management Inc. Makes New $415,000 Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Adecoagro by 5,060.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 653,035 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 181,328 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 181,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,338 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.36 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

