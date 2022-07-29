National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,766 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE BCC opened at $68.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.40%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.