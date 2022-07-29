National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 196 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

ICF opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.25. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.