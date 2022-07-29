National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Pool by 107.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pool by 23.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.78.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $359.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.93. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $324.14 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.