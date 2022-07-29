National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 242 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after buying an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $204.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.38 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

