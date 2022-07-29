National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 82 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

BATS IYT opened at $228.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.