National Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,864,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $159.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

