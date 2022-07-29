National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.44.

Shares of HUM opened at $484.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $497.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

